Galway Chamber gets new CEO

Galway Chamber has announced the appointment of Mayo native Kenneth Deery to the role of Chief Executive Officer.

A native of Achill, Kenneth has almost 20 years’ experience in the retail banking sector and most recently served as Regional Engagement Manager for AIB in Galway, serving both city and county. He will take up his new role mid-summer.

He boasts a strong background in business and community development, innovation and tourism, and has been a board member of a number of organisations in the community and tourism sectors in Mayo and Galway.

He has led several business development delegations to the US, on behalf of the Achill local development organisation– Comhlacht Forbartha Áitiúil Acla – and worked collaboratively with a range of state and semi-state organisations on various initiatives for the island.

He said he was delighted to be joining Galway Chamber and looked forward to working with the Board, the staff and the membership in driving the development and execution of its strategy into the future.

“This is an exciting time for Galway with considerable opportunities to be explored for the benefit of all,” he said.

Chamber President Dave Hickey added that the Council looked forward to working closely with him ‘to make Galway the best city in Ireland in which to live, work and to visit’.