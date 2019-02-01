Galway centenarian marks big birthday in style

Galway City Tribune – A Galway City centenarian who celebrated her special birthday this week has revealed some of the secrets to her long life – she never drank or smoked in her life, and never had a passport . . . because she never left Ireland!

Margaret Hynes, from Rahoon Road, was exactly 100 years old on Tuesday, but she marked her big day in advance with a massive party last weekend, with her daughters Sheila, Maura and Mairead and son Mattie.

She was also joined by her eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren . . . all the way down to the latest arrival, three month old Ryan O’Connor.

Originally from Mayo, Margaret has lived in Galway for over 70 years and at one stage ran a shop at the front of her family home in Rahoon. She also kept college students for years, many of whom remain in contact with her all these years later.

Her 100th birthday party at the Clybaun Hotel last weekend was a celebration of her life, her family and her many friends.

Special guests included her sister Sadie – a mere youngster at the age of 90 – as well as her friends from St Joseph’s Ladies Club, Shantalla.

