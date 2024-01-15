  • Services

Galway Cathedral Novena to mark its 40th anniversary

The Galway Cathedral Novena is to mark its 40th anniversary with an extensive panel of speakers and a live-streaming of the last Mass each day.

The nine day event opens on February 5th, and the theme this year is a quote from Pope Francis on not losing hope and Bishop Michael Duignan will give this address.


The lay speakers include Damien Richardson who will talk about the challenges of overcoming addiction; Geraldine Mullan who lives with the grief of the tragic death of her husband and two children and Paul Keogh, a school principal who has expertise in music ministry.

There will be three weekday sessions at 11am, 1.10pm and 7.30pm.

In addition, on each weekday evening there will be a guided, candlelit Holy Hour, for people of all ages and faith-background.

 

