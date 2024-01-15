The Galway Cathedral Novena is to mark its 40th anniversary with an extensive panel of speakers and a live-streaming of the last Mass each day.

The nine day event opens on February 5th, and the theme this year is a quote from Pope Francis on not losing hope and Bishop Michael Duignan will give this address.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The lay speakers include Damien Richardson who will talk about the challenges of overcoming addiction; Geraldine Mullan who lives with the grief of the tragic death of her husband and two children and Paul Keogh, a school principal who has expertise in music ministry.

There will be three weekday sessions at 11am, 1.10pm and 7.30pm.

In addition, on each weekday evening there will be a guided, candlelit Holy Hour, for people of all ages and faith-background.

The post Galway Cathedral Novena to mark its 40th anniversary appeared first on Galway Bay FM.