Galway Cathedral Novena aims to explore hope, healing and everyday faith

Galway Cathedral this week announced the schedule for its annual Novena to Our Lady of Perpetual Help, which will take place from February 2 to 10. This year’s theme, “Let us go to the house of the Lord,” invites the community to explore faith through the lens of pressing modern questions.

The nine-day event, now in its 42nd year, will feature a remarkable line-up of speakers who will address topics ranging from grief and forgiveness to the role of youth in the Church and finding God in the rhythm of daily life.

Speakers include a former medical doctor, a father who endured the tragic murder of his daughter, a missionary working with young people across Europe, and a mother and teacher who lives her vocation in the ordinary moments of family life.

Monsignor Peter Rabbitte, Parish Priest of the Cathedral, emphasised the open invitation extended to everyone, regardless of their circumstances.

“The Cathedral has always been a house for all of God’s people – a place of sanctuary, celebration and reflection,” he said.

“This Novena is a special time for the entire parish and indeed the Diocese and beyond to come together. The theme, ‘Let us go to the house of the Lord,’ is an invitation to come home to our faith and to one another.

“We have speakers who have walked difficult roads and found hope. Their stories are a powerful reminder that the house of the Lord has room for our joys, our questions, and our sorrows,” he added.

Fr John Gerard Acton, of Galway Cathedral, highlighted the relevance of this year’s speakers.

“We sought voices able to speak from the heart into the burdens people carry,” Fr Acton said.

“We turned to contributors who know how faith can feel fragile under strain. How does a person cling to the Lord when life seems to crumble around them? Where do we encounter God when sorrow settles over a home and our ordinary rhythms are shaken? And how do we speak of vocation for those whose calling unfolds through family, work, service, illness, or seasons of deep loneliness?”

“Our hope is that these reflections will reach people in the midst of their struggle, offering assurance that the Lord walks with them even when the way forward feels unclear,” he added.

In addition to the daily sessions, the Novena will include opportunities for the Sacrament of Reconciliation, a special celebration of the Sacrament of the Sick, and nightly guided Holy Hours by candlelight.

For those unable to attend in person, the final Mass of each day will be live-streamed via the Cathedral’s website, YouTube, and Facebook pages.

Pictured: Prayer…the Annual Novena at Galway Cathedral. Photo: Joe O’Shaughnessy.