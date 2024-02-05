  • Services

Galway Cathedral 40th Annual Novena is underway with a message of hope

Published:

Galway Cathedral 40th Annual Novena is underway with a message of hope
The Annual Galway Cathedral Novena, that celebrates it’s 40th year, has begun.

The Novena, an annual nine-day Festival of Faith, will run until Tuesday the 13th,


There will be three Novena sessions on weekdays at 11am, 1.10pm and 7.30pm while on Sunday, there will be four sessions at 10.30am, 12.30pm, 3pm and 6pm.

The Sacrament of Reconciliation will be celebrated before and after each session with the Sacrament of the Sick celebrated on Saturday 10th during the 11am Mass.

Each weekday evening there will also be a guided, candlelit Holy Hour, at which all people of all ages and faith-background will be made welcome.

The last Mass each day will be live-streamed on www.galwaycathedral.ie, YouTube and Facebook.

Fr John Gerard Action told Galway Bay FM that the theme is above all, not to lose hope.

