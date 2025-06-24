Galway Cat Recue wins award for its Fur Ball fundraiser idea

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 3 minutes read
The people behind Galway Cat Rescue are purring with delight after winning a national award.
The charity scooped the Rescue Activity Award at the inaugural Petmania Ruby Heart Awards 2025.
It comes with a prize of €1,500 and was awarded in recognition of the successs of its brainchild, the ‘Fur Ball’, last year, bringing together Galway’s leading animal welfare groups to foster collaboration and public awareness.
Strengthening the future of animal welfare in the region through a ‘one voice’ approach, the event itself raised €10,000 for local rescue efforts, including Galway Cat Rescue’s hugely successful Trap-Neuter-Release programme.
But, more importantly, it stimulated a ripple effect of unity across the county, bringing volunteers and support to ongoing cross-charity collaboration, according to the judges.
“Winning this award reaffirms that our work is appreciated by the animal-loving community we serve,” said Olivia O’Reilly of Galway Cat Rescue. “It’s a shared win for every volunteer and rescue group in Galway working together for a common cause.”
Galway Cat Rescue is an all-volunteer group of animal lovers, committed to helping homeless cats in Galway and dedicated to giving every cat a chance to live a safe, healthy and happy life.
It was established in 2010 due to frustration that not enough was being done to help feral cats.
Since then they have neutered more than 4,600 cats and have been successful in re-homing over 2,050. They also care for numerous abandoned and injured cats and kittens.
Galway Cat Rescue do not have a sanctuary or shelter, but operate using a network of fosterers who look after cats and kittens in their own homes. This provides the best possible opportunity for them to become well socialised in a normal domestic environment.
“We want the cats to find a forever home in the shortest time-frame, and by adopting best practice adoption protocols and early age neuter/spay procedures they can go to these homes directly from the invaluable socialising care a foster home provides,” the group says.
Galway cat Rescue has been officially registered as a non-profit charity since July 2011. It is assisted by animal welfare grant funding from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.
Educating and informing the public about the care of cats and the importance of spaying and neutering their pets is one of our priorities. Its mission is to solve the Galway feral cat overpopulation crisis through the humane, non-lethal method of Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR).
Pictured at the presentation of the Rescue Activity Award to Galway Cat Rescue were (from left) Niall Hennessy, Hill’s Pet Nutrition, sponsors of the award; Olivia O’Reilly, Caroline Gorton and Rhiannon Gorton, Galway Cat Rescue; and Emily Miller, Petmania.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Local Senator demands extra exam time for dyslexia students
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA local Senator says there's an urgent need to look a...
Global tourism leaders to gather in Galway city
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGlobal tourism leaders are to gather in Galway city f...
Threshold highlights Galway rental crux
National housing charity Threshold has described Galway as one of the areas most acutely affected...
Galway hedge growth leaves drivers’ sightlines restricted
Motorists are taking their lives in their hands, trying to edge their way onto main roads because...
Dáil hears Athenry still has no bus service 9 months after services ended
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Dáil has heard that Athenry is still waiting for ...
Road Safety Zebras deliver letters from Bearna pupils to County Hall
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMRoad Safety Zebras have delivered letters written by ...
Inis Mór, Inisbofin and Cleggan to benefit from offshore island funding
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMInis Mór, Inisbofin and Cleggan are set to benefit fr...
No government funding forthcoming to reopen Dunguaire Castle in Kinvara
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGovernment has indicated no funding is forthcoming to...
RSA's child car seat checking service coming to Galway city, Tuam, Loughrea and Ballinasloe
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Road Safety Authority's child car seat checking s...