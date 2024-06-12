Galway caregiver honoured at Home Instead awards

Galway caregiver Conor Creedon is celebrating after winning a Home Instead award.

Conor Creedon recieved Connaght Caregiver of the Year.





The award recognises Conor’s dedication and hard work to ensure the safety and well-being of older people.

Judge Amanda Spencer CPO of the Horizon Group believes Conor embodies the essence of what it means to be an exceptional caregiver.

