Galway cancer trial patients save Government €800,000

Galway cancer trial patients save Government €800,000
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

14 Galway cancer patients taking part in cancer trials have saved the Government an estimated €800,000

That’s according to data from Cancer Trials Ireland, who have estimated national cost savings at €14.8 million from a total of 249 patients.

The trials took place in University Hospital Galway and are largely funded by pharmecutical companies alongside a small subsidy from the state.

Angela Clayton-Lea, CEO of Cancer Trials Ireland, says that the benefits of trials goes well beyond saving the Government money.

