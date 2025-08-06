Galway cancer support group given Presidential welcome to Áras an Uachtaráin

Members of Row to Recovery Galway – a social rowing group for survivors of cancer – were honoured to meet President Michael D. Higgins and Sabina Higgins during a special visit to Áras an Uachtaráin recently.

The President and his wife warmly welcomed the group, taking time to speak with each member, learn about their stories, and express their admiration for the strength, resilience, and community spirit that encapsulates the Row to Recovery club.

Based on the River Corrib in Galway, Row to Recovery offers a unique and empowering rehabilitation programme that combines physical activity, social connection, and the healing power of nature.

The initiative has become a beacon of hope and positivity for cancer survivors, encouraging recovery through movement, laughter, and friendship.

“This was a truly special moment for us,” said Row to Recovery coach Robin Winkels.

“To be invited to Áras an Uachtaráin and recognised by the President and Mrs Higgins for the journey members have been on, individually and together, is incredibly meaningful.”

The visit included a tour of the historic residence, conversations in the reception rooms, and a photograph with President and Mrs. Higgins, capturing a day filled with warmth, appreciation, and celebration of community resilience.

Row to Recovery Galway continues to welcome new members and supporters, and this recognition at the highest level reinforces the value of their mission, recovery, connection, and living life to the fullest.

For more information please see www.rowtorecoverygalway.ie or @rowtorecoverygalway on Instagram and@rowtorecovery on Facebook.

Pictured: President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina with members of Row to Recovery Galway in Áras an Uachtaráin last week (front – from left) Carol Nash, Robin Winkels, President and Mrs Higgins, Yvonne O’Callaghan, Mags Scott, with (back) Keith Kroeger, Eva Gerrard, Francis Hanly, Valerie Parker, Aileen Cleary, Eithna Joyce, Dee McKiernan, Brendan O’Dwyer, Amanda Dempsey, Gert O’Rourke and Peter O’Callaghan.