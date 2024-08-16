Galway camogie star wins Best Dressed at Dublin Horse Show

Galway camogie star Lorraine Kelly has won the Best Dressed at The RDS Dublin Horse Show.

She takes away a cash prize of €10,000 from 1664 Blanc for her black ensemble, which included a bag she borrowed from her mum.





Lorraine was the Captain of the Galway Camogie team who won the All-Ireland in 2013 and is a teacher at Coláiste Bhaile Chláir.

She beat out over 300 entries to win the conveted prize, and her winning look was described by judges as ‘a touch of class’

