Galway Camogie Champions visit Dublin's Temple Street Hospital

Several members of Galway’s victorious All-Ireland camogie team have been visiting Temple Street hospital in Dublin

There’s great excitement among the young patients at this early morning visit by the player heroes from yesterday’s scintillating final

They narrowly beat Cork in the final at Croke Park by 1-14 to 1-13 yesterday to clinch their fifth O’Duffy Cup win.

In the meantime, preparations are underway for this evening’s homecoming of the All-Ireland Team with the details being ironed out by all the relevant authorities