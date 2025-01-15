Galway businessman Pat McDonagh calls for agreed 9% VAT rate for hospitality to be brought in immediately

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway businessman Pat McDonagh is calling for the government formation talks agreement of a 9% VAT rate for hospitality to be brought in immediately

The Supermac’s Managing Director believes the reduction from 13.5% to 9 is a ‘common-sense decision’ for hospitality, services and hairdressing

Mr. McDonagh is urging the incoming government not to wait until the next budget as proposed as a lot of businesses will be lost between now and then.

He says it will save livelihoods and give the tourism sector a much-needed boost.