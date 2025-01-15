  • Services

Services

Galway businessman Pat McDonagh calls for agreed 9% VAT rate for hospitality to be brought in immediately

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Galway businessman Pat McDonagh calls for agreed 9% VAT rate for hospitality to be brought in immediately
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway businessman Pat McDonagh is calling for the government formation talks agreement of a 9% VAT rate for hospitality to be brought in immediately

The Supermac’s Managing Director believes the reduction from 13.5% to 9 is a ‘common-sense decision’ for hospitality, services and hairdressing

Mr. McDonagh is urging the incoming government not to wait until the next budget as proposed as a lot of businesses will be lost between now and then.

He says it will save livelihoods and give the tourism sector a much-needed boost.

More like this:
no_space
150 page Programme for Government at-a-glance

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM150 page Programme for Government at-a-glance as comp...

no_space
Eleven Galway restaurants nominated for Just Eat national award

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThey include The Bare Pantry Cafe in The Liosban Indu...

no_space
Pressure mounts for safety measures on busy Kilcolgan route after recent incidents

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPressure is being mounted for the installation of saf...

no_space
Refusal for plans to convert former Spiddal convent into creative media campus to be appealed to An Bord Pleanala

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe refusal of plans to convert the site of a former ...

no_space
Refusal for plans to convent former Spiddal convent into creative media campus to be appealed to An Bord Pleanala

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe refusal of plans to convert the site of a former ...

no_space
Enterprise Ireland says West was strongest growing region in Ireland last year

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMEnterprise Ireland’s 2024 end of year results has rev...

no_space
Enterprise Minister says over 700 new jobs at Aerogen testament to balanced regional development

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Enterprise Minister says over 700 new jobs announ...

no_space
HSE issues public advisory as UHG under significant pressure

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe HSE has issued a public advisory as UHG is under ...

no_space
Step forward in plans for major regeneration of Bridge Street in Dunmore

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe long-awaited regeneration of Dunmore's Bridge Str...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up