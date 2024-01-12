Galway businessman and Supermacs founder Pat McDonagh says up to 1 in 10 small businesses could shut in the coming months

Mr McDonagh says increased costs are putting pressure on companies to keep going.





He says many feel abandoned as they deal with higher overheads, as well as law and order issues like shoplifting;

