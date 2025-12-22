Galway businesses light up for Winter Solstice in solidarity with Samaritans

Several Galway businesses will light up their premises in green this Sunday to show solidarity with people struggling during the darkest day of the year.

The Longest Night initiative on Winter Solstice (December 21) is run by Samaritans Galway.

It highlights that while the nights may be long, the charity’s volunteers are always there to listen, for anyone who is in distress, struggling to cope or at risk of suicide.

Samaritans, which will mark 50 years in Ireland in 2026, provides 100% human support, 24 hours a day, seven days a week 365 days a year.

“Every call and message are answered by a trained volunteer, ensuring compassion, empathy and human understanding are always at the centre of the support offered,” Samaritans Galway said.

The Samaritans answered at least 800 calls in the Republic of Ireland on Christmas Day last year, including volunteers based at its Nuns Island office in Galway City.

In December of last year, some 30,000 calls were answered by Samaritan volunteers in Ireland.

The charity has invited the public to consider volunteering with Samaritans with full training given.

A spokesperson said the Longest Night initiative this weekend “aims to spark conversations around mental health, encourage people to seek help when needed, and remind communities that nobody has to face their darkest nights alone”.

Anyone feeling distress, struggling to cope or suicidal this Christmas can call Samaritans for free on 116 123 at any time, day or night.

Pictured: Green light…St Nicholas’ in the heart of Galway during a previous Longest Night initiative.