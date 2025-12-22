Galway businesses light up for Winter Solstice in solidarity with Samaritans

-
-
Author: Dara Bradley
~ 2 minutes read
Several Galway businesses will light up their premises in green this Sunday to show solidarity with people struggling during the darkest day of the year.
The Longest Night initiative on Winter Solstice (December 21) is run by Samaritans Galway.
It highlights that while the nights may be long, the charity’s volunteers are always there to listen, for anyone who is in distress, struggling to cope or at risk of suicide.
Samaritans, which will mark 50 years in Ireland in 2026, provides 100% human support, 24 hours a day, seven days a week 365 days a year.
“Every call and message are answered by a trained volunteer, ensuring compassion, empathy and human understanding are always at the centre of the support offered,” Samaritans Galway said.
The Samaritans answered at least 800 calls in the Republic of Ireland on Christmas Day last year, including volunteers based at its Nuns Island office in Galway City.
In December of last year, some 30,000 calls were answered by Samaritan volunteers in Ireland.
The charity has invited the public to consider volunteering with Samaritans with full training given.
A spokesperson said the Longest Night initiative this weekend “aims to spark conversations around mental health, encourage people to seek help when needed, and remind communities that nobody has to face their darkest nights alone”.
Anyone feeling distress, struggling to cope or suicidal this Christmas can call Samaritans for free on 116 123 at any time, day or night.
Pictured: Green light…St Nicholas’ in the heart of Galway during a previous Longest Night initiative.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Abbeyknockmoy’s senior citizens enjoy an early Christmas celebration
Abbeyknockmoy’s senior citizens came out in force, full of festive spirit, for their recent Chris...
World rowing champion set for community homecoming at Páirc Mhaigh Cuilinn
World rowing champion Fiona Murtagh will be officially welcomed home to her native Maigh Cuilinn ...
Galway student among winners of all island ‘Poetry Aloud’ competition
A second level student from Galway was among the big winners at the all-island Poetry Aloud compe...
UHG ED wins bronze accreditation for commitment to the environment
The Emergency Department at University Hospital Galway has been awarded Bronze Accreditation in t...
Community water quality forum launched in Galway Bay South East Catchment
Galwegians embraced the chance to play their part in the protection and restoration of water qual...
President plants a tree during visit to RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta in Casla
There is now a trio of very special trees outside the RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta’s headquarters in ...
University of Galway launches All-Ireland Peatlands Centre of Excellence
University of Galway has launched the All-Ireland Peatlands Centre of Excellence to help address ...
Rail enthusiast vows to get Maam Cross restoration project back on track
AN accidental fire at a restored Railway Station Cabin at Maam Cross in Conamara over the weekend...
More than a quarter of its property not registered to Galway City Council
More than a quarter of Galway City Council’s identified property, including land, are not registe...