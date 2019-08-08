Galway business hits new heights with eBay

A Galway cosmetics company is one of 50 businesses across the country who collectively reached a combined €1 million in online sales – just four months into a pioneering eBay programme.

Rí na Mara Irish Seaweed Cosmetics, based in Spiddal, is reaping the rewards of its involvement in this Retail Expansion Programme, an eBay initiative launched to support Irish SMEs.

The programme, which commenced in March, was developed by eBay to help local Irish businesses reach new audiences in Ireland and around the world. The initiative is a partnership with Enterprise Ireland and the Design and Craft Council of Ireland.

More than 50 businesses in Ireland, including Galway’s Rí Na Mara, joined the pilot programme, with many reporting an uplift in overall sales of between five and twenty per cent.

The Connemara company, which creates organic skincare made from Irish seaweed, reported a five per cent increase in sales since joining the initiative, just four months ago.

For full story see this week’s Connacht Tribune.