Galway burger brand that started in mum’s kitchen is voted best in Ireland

Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
A Galway-based restaurant brand that began life in the kitchen of its founder’s mother has been named the best in the country.
Independently run Handsome Burger, which has outlets in Galway and Dublin, has won Just Eat’s biggest accolade — ‘Best of Ireland’ 2024.
And the accolade comes with a tasty prize — a €50,000 media package to push the brand further.
Thousands of the Irish public cast their votes for their most loved restaurants, and Just Eat partners in ten speciality cuisine and food occasion categories.
Handsome Burger received the highest number of votes cast by the Irish public, both in its individual category — Best Burger & American — and overall.
The Handsome Burger journey began in 2017, when best friends Rory McCormack and Cathal O’Connor began creating hand rolled burgers in Rory’s mothers kitchen.
They travelled the length and breadth of the country selling burgers from his market stall at various events, using only the highest quality ingredients from local suppliers.
Since opening its first restaurant in Galway’s Domick Street in 2019, Handsome Burger’s award-winning menu of burgers, fries and sides has gained a legion of fans.
It also has outlets on Chatham Row in Dublin city centre, and at Dublin Airport.
Amanda Roche-Kelly, Managing Director of Just Eat Ireland said: “Rory and the Handsome Burger team have truly built up a phenomenal following since bursting onto the food delivery scene over six years ago, and with plans to ‘take over the world’ (in their words!) in sight, we look forward to supporting them in getting closer to that goal.”
Pictured: Managing Director of Just Eat Ireland, Amanda Roche-Kelly, with Grace Kelly, Rory McCormack and Robins Matthew of Handsome Burger, winners of the ‘Best of Ireland’ category at the 11th annual Just Eat Awards.
