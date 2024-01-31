Galway bucks national trend by having increase in burglaries over past year
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway has bucked the national trend by having an increase in burglaries over the past year.
New figures show there’s been a rise of one percent – but the national average is a drop of 8 percent.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The report from PhoneWatch is based on figures compiled at the Central Statistics Office.
An increase of one percent in Galway may not seem like much to talk about.
But the figures show that in the vast majority of counties, there was actually a drop in the number of burglaries over the past 12 months.
Six counties experienced increases – Galway, Mayo, Clare, Sligo, Louth and Wexford.
The biggest increase was in Clare at 23 percent, followed by Mayo at 22 percent.
All other counties recorded a drop in burglaries over the past year – the largest being in West Cork, where the figure dropped by 22 percent.
The post Galway bucks national trend by having increase in burglaries over past year appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
One third of Galway households contacted Threshold due to tenancy terminations
One third of households in Galway contacted Threshold due to tenancy terminations at the end of 2...
Survey finds Galway is best place for hybrid working
A new survey from Switcher.ie has found that Galway is the best place in the country for hybrid w...
Major step forward for multi-million euro plan to overhaul Athenry town centre
There’s been a major step forward for a multi-million euro plan to overhaul Athenry town ce...
Status Yellow wind warning for Galway from tomorrow morning
A Status Yellow wind warning has been issued for Galway and four other counties from tomorrow mor...
Power cut to lead to water outage in Lackagh and Turloughmore areas tomorrow
A power outage will cause a water outage in the Lackagh and Turloughmore areas tomorrow The water...
Hildegarde Naughton to represent the government in Singapore while Anne Rabbitte will travel to Sweden and Denmark for St Patrick’s Day
The locations where our local and national Ministers will be visiting this St Patrick’s Day...
Gardaí investigate spate of house burglaries in Tuam, Caltra and Dunmore
Gardai are investigating a spate of house burglaries in Tuam, Caltra and Dunmore Most of the hous...
Local councillor working with Finance Minister to remove ‘red tape’ over storm humanitarian fund
Local councillor Martina Kinanne is working with the Finance Minister to remove the ‘red ta...
Plans for new housing estate of 74 homes in Claregalway
Plans have been lodged for a new housing estate in Claregalway of 74 homes. The project, led by O...