Galway branch of Irish Guide Dogs seeks support for national fundraising day

The Galway volunteer fundraising Branch of Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind is running a whole series of events for Guide Dog Day on Friday, May 23 – and they are appealing for public support.

Launched by the charity’s ambassador Roy Keane, Guide Dog Day will see communities across the country come together through fundraising collections, Take the Lead Walks, and a special competition to win dinner with the football legend.

All funds raised will go directly towards transforming lives by providing highly trained service dogs, giving people with visual impairments, children with autism, and students greater independence and mobility.

The Galway Branch is led by Chairman and Ballinderreen native Kevin Quinn, Secretary Leyna Kennedy from Ardrahan and Treasurer John Gannon from Knockdoe.

They are joined by a growing and enthusiastic group of volunteers of all ages and walks of life including Guide and Assistance Dog owners, Community Dog handlers, Puppy Raisers, and their well-known Ambassador Dogs Feather (a twelve-year-old veteran) and more recent addition, Douglas.

“We’re kicking off our Guide Dog Day events on Friday, May 23 with our fundraising collection in the Corrib Shopping Centre, and then our Take the Lead Walk through Eyre Square and Shop Street that Sunday,” says Kevin.

“We will have lots of PAWsome merchandise and of course, there will be a chance to meet some of our four-legged friends. For all football fans there is also the chance to win dinner with our Ambassador Roy Keane!” he adds.

The Galway Branch also has a busy calendar of events lined up after Guide Dog Day and is looking for more people to get involved.

“We’re focused this year on strengthening our Galway community and expanding our reach throughout the county,” explains Kevin.

“We’ve dates lined up across the summer, including our second annual charity cycle which takes place on September 27 from the Connaught Hotel.

With nine Guide Dogs, five Assistance Dogs and four Community Dogs based in the county and an increasing demand for the charity’s service we’re really keen to get more people involved whether that’s by volunteering even an hour at one of our collections or considering becoming a puppy raiser to help a puppy in their first steps on their journey to changing someone’s life.

“It’s incredible to see the impact the dogs have on individuals and families and that’s all the motivation we need to do everything we can to change as many lives as possible.”

Costing over €5 million a year to run the organisation and with only 15% of funding coming from the government, the charity relies heavily on the generosity and support of the general public, corporates and gifts in wills.

All services provided by the charity are free of charge and the breeding, training and care of one dog costs €53,000. This year the charity is aiming to change the lives of 70 families.

If you’re interested in finding out more about the Galway Branch, email Galway@GuideDogs.ie or phone Kevin Quinn on 085 815 9132.

Pictured: Members of the Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind Galway Branch at St. Patrick’s Day Parade.