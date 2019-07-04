Galway boys come up short in final loss to Derry rivals

Derry 2-13

Galway Tribesmen 2-11

Kevin Egan at O’Connor Park

THE concession of 1-4 without reply in the lead up to half time proved to be a killer blow to the title dreams of the Galway Tribesmen in Saturday’s Celtic Challenge Division Three final in Tullamore as they fell narrowly short against Derry.

Prior to that crucial phase from around the 20-minute mark onwards, this Galway side, drawn almost exclusively from areas of the county more traditionally associated with football, looked sharp and potent up front.

Pádraig Ó Congháile played the role of target man full forward really well, offering a physical presence under a high ball and making good runs out towards the wings, while further out the field players like Bryan Horgan, Kevin Walsh and Ryan Duffy were extremely effective on the ball.

A wonderful score on the run from Duffy and a free from Phelim O’Reilly balanced out two early Derry points to leave the sides level after the early exchanges, though the Oak Leaf county then moved two clear through scores from Dara O’Kane and Darragh McGilligan.

The Tribesmen hit a purple patch from here, however, with Duffy and O’Reilly on the mark again before a superb strike from Eamon Trayers edged the Galway boys in front. Ó Conghaíle then showed great vision and awareness to collect a long ball and play in Rory McDonnell, and the pace and finish from the Salthill/Knocknacarra player was superb as he rifled the ball into the roof of the net.

Ó Conghaíle added a glorious point from out on the right sideline and Duffy followed up with a majestic strike from midfield, but they fell away for the remainder of the first half and allowed Derry to regain a firm foothold.

For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune.

Get the Connacht Tribune Live app

The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.