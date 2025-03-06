Galway-born Presentation Sister celebrates her 102nd birthday

She was born before penicillin or the sliced pan were invented – they didn’t arrive until a few years later – and she has clearly seen a few world changes since. But through it all, Sr Teresa Murphy has lived a life of dedicated service…all 102 years of it.

She celebrated her big day in fine style at St Mary’s Nursing Home in Galway, where she has resided for the last two years, in the company of her extended family, her fellow residents and staff.

Sr Teresa – or Auntie Teasie to her proud family – was born in Newcastle, Athenry in 1923 into a family of nine children, three of whom became Presentation Sisters; herself, Sr. Angela and Sr. Eugenia.

The religious calling didn’t end with one generation either; her nephew Fr. Liam Finnerty is a priest in the Carmelite Community in Oxford. He was among the relatives to enjoy her big birthday.

Sr Teresa went to the local National School in Newcastle, Athenry, and the Presentation Secondary School in Tuam – and after working for a few years in McDonagh’s ladies’ drapery shop in Galway, she entered the Presentation Order in 1945.

Sr. Teresa was a teacher of Domestic Science and Music, and taught in Lismore and Carrick on Suir, Co. Waterford.

She later lived and taught in Rahan, Fethard, Shantalla and Mountmellick, before moving to Tuam on her retirement in 1999.

Caption: Sr Teresa cuts her birthday cake at St Mary’s Nursing Home. Photo: Joe O’Shaughnessy.

