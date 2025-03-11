Galway beverage business is one of five to win place on mentoring programme

A Galway start-up which offers organic hot cacao drinks as a functional alternative to coffee – delivering sustained energy without jitters – is one of five to win places on a grant and mentoring programme to help grow and scale their business.

Athenry’s Nibbed Cacao is among the five winners awarded a €10,000 business grant, as well as mentoring and support from Visa – a global leader in digital payments – through its She’s Next Grant Programme.

Now in its fourth year, entries have more than trebled since the programme first launched, highlighting the appetite for support tailored to women in business.

The 2024 She’s Next Grant Programme saw the largest number of applicants to date, with over 770 businesses applying.

Since 2021, Visa’s She’s Next Grant Programme has awarded €215,000 in funding and coaching to 20 women entrepreneurs across Ireland.

Nibbed Cacao has already established its reputation for its organic hot cacao drinks – and the secret to delivering sustained energy without jitters is theobromine, a natural stimulant.

Each cup supports overall well-being with fibre iron, and magnesium for gut, cognitive, and heart health. Crafted from bean to bar, Nibbed emphasises self-care through its rich, sophisticated taste and relaxing ritual.

Founded by Lisa Kleiner, a food safety and nutrition expert, and Marketing Director Anna O’Sullivan, Nibbed thrives in retail, online, and food service markets.

As well as the business grants, all five winners of the She’s Next Grant Programme will receive mentoring from award-winning entrepreneur and Visa’s She’s Next Campaign Ambassador, Aimee Connolly, founder of Sculpted by Aimee.

Additionally, they will benefit from business coaching provided by MentorsWork, an initiative by Skillnet Ireland in partnership with the Small Firms Association (SFA).

The prize also includes group pitch preparation sessions designed to equip winning businesses with the skills and confidence to excel when future funding opportunities arise.

“Being named one of this year’s She’s Next Grant winners is an amazing boost, both financially and emotionally, and serves as a powerful validation of the hard work we’ve put into Nibbed Cacao,” said a delighted Lisa Kleiner.

“The grant itself is a significant step forward in supporting our growth plans, but the opportunity to learn from industry leaders like Aimee Connolly and connect with other like-minded women is truly invaluable.

“Building this network is a game-changer for us and will have a lasting impact on our business journey.”

Minister Niamh Smyth, Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment, said she was delighted to celebrate what she called ‘the outstanding achievements of this year’s Visa She’s Next Grant Programme winners’.

“These five inspiring female entrepreneurs exemplify the innovation, resilience, and leadership that drive Ireland’s business community forward,” she said.

“Initiatives like She’s Next play a vital role in breaking down barriers for women in business, providing not only essential funding but also mentorship and strategic support,” she added.

Pictured: Recipe for success…Nibbed Cacao founder Anna O’Sullivan and Lisa Kleiner.