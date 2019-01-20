Galway beef farmers urged to attend beef plan movement meetings

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway beef farmers are being urged to attend an information meeting being held by the ‘Beef Plan Movement’ tomorrow evening. (21/1)

The Beef Plan Movement aims to unite farmers and take back control of the beef industry.

The nation-wide initiative is holding meetings across the country in an attempt to get support from 40-thousand beef farmers.

The first Galway meeting will take place tomorrow at Peacocke’s Hotel at Maam Cross at 8pm.

Another meeting will take place at the Ard Ri House Hotel in Tuam on Monday the 28th of January at 7pm.