  • Services

Services

Galway becomes first Irish participant of global timber conservation programme

Published:

Galway becomes first Irish participant of global timber conservation programme
Share story:

Galway has become the first Irish participants of the global timber conservation programme.

This programme aims to conserve tropical forests and reduce carbon dioxide in the air.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Students from ATU visited protected Guatemalan community forests of over 300,000 acres.

This was part of their sustainable tropical wood skills project and the items are on display in ATU Connemara campus for public exhibition.

Galway County Council Climate Action Officer Rebecca Mooney speaks about the importance of the programme:

The post Galway becomes first Irish participant of global timber conservation programme appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
An Bord Pleanala overturns permission for whiskey distillery and heritage centre in Carna

An Bord Pleanala has overturned permission for a new whiskey distillery and heritage centre in Ca...

no_space
Young people invited to Biodiversity workshops in Galway city

Biodiversity workshops geared toward young people are taking place in Galway city on the 22nd to ...

no_space
County planners refuse extension of permission for office development in heart of Oranmore

County planners have refused an extension of planning permission for an office development in the...

no_space
104th Claremorris Show this Sunday 4th August boasts wide list of attractions

The final countdown has begun for the 104th Claremorris Agricultural Show which takes place this ...

no_space
€4 million for Nun’s Island Theatre and Church House

Just shy of four million euro has been secured to renovate the Nuns Island Theatre and Church Hou...

no_space
High interest in Ladies Day competition as registration deadline approaches

Today is Ladies Day at the Galway Races, and entries for the competition have been flooding in. O...

no_space
Athenry training centre would be a game changer

Galway United rolled out the big guns this week to convince the Government to back its plans for ...

no_space
Nearly €100 million worth of ‘Irish wool’ sold by retailers is imported

ALMOST €100 million worth of so-called Irish woollen products sold in Ireland during the year are...

no_space
United’s dismal away run against Rovers continues

Sligo Rovers 2 Galway United 0 By Mike Rafferty at the Showgrounds GALWAY United's poor ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up