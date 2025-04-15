Galway beauty salons celebrate success at the Irish Nails Brows Lashes Awards

There was cause for celebration for several Galway beauty salons when they scooped top prizes in the Irish Nails Brows Lashes Awards.

There was extra joy for staff of The Beauty Bar in Ballinasloe when they were named national Beauty Team of the Year, and also came out best in Connacht in the Nail & Brow Bar of the Year category.

And national honours went too to the team at Elizabeth C Beauty in Galway City, who took the Beautician of the Year award, and CL Nails Studio in Bearna, named Nail Technicians of the Year.

The awards, affectionately known as The Irish NBL Awards, are an exclusive celebration of those who take care of the nation’s nails, brows and lashes — three features considered an integral part of women’s appearance.

The Galway award winners were:

■ Beautician of the Year: Elizabeth C Beauty, Abbeygate Street Upper, Galway City

■ Beauty Team of the Year: The Beauty Bar, Dunlo Street, Ballinasloe;

■ Nail Technicians of the Year (Connacht and Overall Winner): CL Nails Studio, Bearna:

■ Nail & Brow Bar of the Year (Connacht) The Beauty Bar, Dunlo Street, Ballinasloe;

■ Brow Experts of the Year (Connacht): Caoimhe’s Brow Boutique Terryland Retail Park, Headford Road, Galway City;

■ Lash Extensions Specialists of the Year (Connacht): Fab lash by Angie, Town Park Centre, Tuam Road, Galway City;

The sole aim of the awards is to recognise chic and elegant salons with superstar crew of professionals that provide bespoke experiences to their clients, following the latest trends and techniques.

The winners were announced at an elegant ceremony which was held at the Crowne Plaza Dublin Airport.

A spokesperson for The 5th Irish NBL Awards 2025 said: “We are delighted to have been able to bring these awards back to Ireland for another year. They are an excellent opportunity to showcase those who have shown great commitment, professionalism, creativity and care for the client.

“We understand that there are some amazing specialists out there, who often don’t get the recognition they deserve.”

Pictured: The team from The Beauty Bar in Ballinasloe celebrating their success at the Irish Nails Brows Lashes Awards (from left): Shauna McCormack, Sadhbh Corrigan, Nadine Kenny (owner), Maeve Casey and Zoe Campbell.