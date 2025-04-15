Galway beauty salons celebrate success at the Irish Nails Brows Lashes Awards

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
There was cause for celebration for several Galway beauty salons when they scooped top prizes in the Irish Nails Brows Lashes Awards.
There was extra joy for staff of The Beauty Bar in Ballinasloe when they were named national Beauty Team of the Year, and also came out best in Connacht in the Nail & Brow Bar of the Year category.
And national honours went too to the team at Elizabeth C Beauty in Galway City, who took the Beautician of the Year award, and CL Nails Studio in Bearna, named Nail Technicians of the Year.
The awards, affectionately known as The Irish NBL Awards, are an exclusive celebration of those who take care of the nation’s nails, brows and lashes — three features considered an integral part of women’s appearance.
The Galway award winners were:
■ Beautician of the Year: Elizabeth C Beauty, Abbeygate Street Upper, Galway City
■ Beauty Team of the Year: The Beauty Bar, Dunlo Street, Ballinasloe;
■ Nail Technicians of the Year (Connacht and Overall Winner): CL Nails Studio, Bearna:
■ Nail & Brow Bar of the Year (Connacht) The Beauty Bar, Dunlo Street, Ballinasloe;
■ Brow Experts of the Year (Connacht): Caoimhe’s Brow Boutique Terryland Retail Park, Headford Road, Galway City;
■ Lash Extensions Specialists of the Year (Connacht): Fab lash by Angie, Town Park Centre, Tuam Road, Galway City;
The sole aim of the awards is to recognise chic and elegant salons with superstar crew of professionals that provide bespoke experiences to their clients, following the latest trends and techniques.
The winners were announced at an elegant ceremony which was held at the Crowne Plaza Dublin Airport.
A spokesperson for The 5th Irish NBL Awards 2025 said: “We are delighted to have been able to bring these awards back to Ireland for another year. They are an excellent opportunity to showcase those who have shown great commitment, professionalism, creativity and care for the client.
“We understand that there are some amazing specialists out there, who often don’t get the recognition they deserve.”
Pictured: The team from The Beauty Bar in Ballinasloe celebrating their success at the Irish Nails Brows Lashes Awards (from left): Shauna McCormack, Sadhbh Corrigan, Nadine Kenny (owner), Maeve Casey and Zoe Campbell.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Oughterard bucks the trend with the opening of new bar
At a time when bars are closing across the country, Oughterard village is bucking the trend with ...
Galway Simon launch 10 new homes in city
Galway Simon Community has launched a development of 10 new homes in Galway City with full access...
Pollution of Conamara river a threat to endangered mussel
Fears of a major pollution event were mounting this week as the endangered pearl mussel showed si...
Council ‘confident’ Ring Road will get planning approval
Galway County Council is ‘confident’ that resubmitted plans for the City Ring Road will secure th...
Homecoming ‘taking too long’ for Turoe Stone
The return of the Turoe Stone to its East Galway home in Bullaun is taking too long, a local TD h...
Galway burger brand that started in mum’s kitchen is voted best in Ireland
A Galway-based restaurant brand that began life in the kitchen of its founder’s mother has been n...
How emigrants plaque plan fell foul of Native Americans
By Máirtín Ó Catháin It was a story of Connemara emigrants that re-awakened history in its man...
Young camogie players from 15 South Galway schools compete in Garda-run tourney
Young camogie players from National Schools across South Galway recently took part in a camogie t...
University of Galway honours 100 students from 17 Galway schools for Junior Cycle Irish
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM98 students from 17 schools in Galway who achieved a ...