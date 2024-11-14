Galway Bay search for missing swimmer to resume at 8am tomorrow

A third day of searching Galway Bay for a Spiddal woman has drawn to a close
The woman in her 30s was reported missing after she failed to return from a swim at Silver Strand on Tuesday morning
Ed Shiel, Chair of the Oranmore Maree Coastal Search Unit, outlines where the search was focused today
The search will resume tomorrow morning
Foot volunteers are asked to be ready to depart Barna Church carpark at 8am
Kayakers and paddleboarders are requested to meet at Silver Strand also at 8
For safety reasons, all volunteers are asked to register with the Civil Defence Command and Control at Silver Strand
An Garda Siochana continues to provide support to the family and friends of the missing woman at this difficult time.
Separately, another swimmer – 74-year-old singer/songwriter Johnny Duhan also went missing in the same area on the same day
His body was recovered on Tuesday afternoon, and his funeral takes place in Barna this evening and tomorrow in New Inn and Woodlawn