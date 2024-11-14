  • Services

Galway Bay search for missing swimmer to resume at 8am tomorrow

A third day of searching Galway Bay for a Spiddal woman has drawn to a close

The woman in her 30s was reported missing after she failed to return from a swim at Silver Strand on Tuesday morning

Ed Shiel, Chair of the Oranmore Maree Coastal Search Unit, outlines where the search was focused today

The search will resume tomorrow morning

Foot volunteers are asked to be ready to depart Barna Church carpark at 8am

Kayakers and paddleboarders are requested to meet at Silver Strand also at 8

For safety reasons, all volunteers are asked to register with the Civil Defence Command and Control at Silver Strand

An Garda Siochana continues to provide support to the family and friends of the missing woman at this difficult time.

Separately, another swimmer – 74-year-old singer/songwriter Johnny Duhan also went missing in the same area on the same day

His body was recovered on Tuesday afternoon, and his funeral takes place in Barna this evening and tomorrow in New Inn and Woodlawn

