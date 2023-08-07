Galway Bay FM’s Ollie Turner named as a judge for the 2023 Rose of Tralee
GBFM News
Galway Bay FM’s own Ollie Turner has been named as one of the judges for the 2023 Rose of Tralee that will be held from the 18th to the 23rd of August.
Well known on the Rose Circuit, Ollie has Mc’d the Galway Rose for the past few years along with other Rose selections throughout the country.
He was also one of the judges for the International Rose selection in 2018.
Ollie and fellow judges Nuala Carey of RTE and Nicola Dunne who won the Rose of Tralee in 2012.
Following the official announcement this afternoon, Ollie gave his reaction to Galway Bay FM News
