Galway Bay fm’s localised version of Twas the Night Before Christmas

Well it’s been a very busy Christmas week here at Galway Bay fm

We had our Santa Show Swop Day on Wednesday, during which we had a lot of fun


As a follow up to that we have put together a Galway version of the famous poem Twas the Night Before Christmas

It’s been composed by our resident bard and playwright Ollie Turner

And you’ll hear some familiar voices throughout

Sit back and enjoy

