Galway Bay FM’s Keith Finnegan awarded Freedom of the City

Galway Bay FM’s Keith Finnegan has been awarded Freedom of the City this afternoon.

The prestigious award recognises not just his three decades in broadcast – but his huge span of work in the community for countless voluntary causes.





The award was presented at a special event at the Hardiman Hotel in the past hour.

Earlier this month, Keith was also honoured with a civic reception by Galway County Council in recognise of his achievements and contributions to the county.

Keith retired last month, hanging up his mic on current affairs show Galway Talks on April 12th.

He’s been speaking to John Morley at the Hardiman Hotel to give his reaction to being honoured with ‘Freedom of the City’.

