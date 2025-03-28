  • Services

Galway Bay fm wins award for its support of Irish Music creators

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway Bay fm has won a national award for its ongoing support and recognition of Irish Music creators

The Irish Music Rights Organisation – IMRO – presented the award to station CEO Cormac O’Halloran – at last night’s Radio Days conference dinner in Dublin’s Gibson Hotel

The conference, which is held every two years, focuses on the development of the independent radio sector in Ireland

At today’s session Galway Bay fm’s Bernadette Prendergast will address a session on protecting Journalism – while Kayte O’ Malley will moderate a discussion on connecting with younger audiences

