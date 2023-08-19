  • Services

Services

Galway Bay FM Saturday Six with George McDonagh

Published:

Galway Bay FM Saturday Six with George McDonagh
https://mcdn.podbean.com/mf/web/navdsq/SATURDAY_SIX77em0.mp3
Share story:

George looks at today’s racing and picks six to follow.

More like this:
no_space
Night-time water restrictions in Tully area of Connemara to be reviewed on Monday

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The night-time water restrictions which have been in place for cu...

no_space
Craft classes help refugees integrate into Connemara community

An art project in Connemara is helping to break-down barriers and integrate Ukrainian refugees in...

no_space
Urgent works planned to sort Bearna sewerage problems

Uisce Éireann is planning sewer rehabilitation works in the village of Bearna after numerous stru...

no_space
Galway’s firefighter dispute heats up

The industrial action on behalf of retained (part-time) fire fighters will continue to be stepped...

no_space
Galway remains under the third highest warning of Status Yellow for wind and rain until 3 tomorrow morning

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The entire country is now under some form of weather warning as M...

no_space
National Broadband Ireland invests €12 million in rural Ballinasloe

Galway Bay fm newsroom- National Broadband Ireland says it has completed an investment of almost...

no_space
Gardai charge nine people with cash and drug seizure in Ballinasloe

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai have charged nine people with yesterday’s cash and d...

no_space
Free period products now available across University of Galway campus

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Free period products are now available across the University of G...

no_space
Galway VFI Chair warns rural pubs approaching a “cliff edge”

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Government policy on alcohol is crippling rural pubs and pushing ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up