Galway Bay fm nominated for 7 awards at IMRO Radio Awards
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 2 minutes read
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Bay fm has been nominated for 7 awards at this year’s IMRO Radio Awards.
The annual awards recognise excellence in Ireland’s broadcasting sector – and there was an unprecedented level of entries this year.
Current Affairs show Galway Talks has received a nomination in the category of best local or regional current affairs programme.
Meanwhile, evening news programme FYI Galway has been shortlisted in the category of best local or regional news programme.
There’s been two nominations for the sports team – ‘Cliona Darcy wins Boxing Gold’ is up for Best Sports Story.
And a special programme dedicated to the Connacht Club Championship is nominated for best local or regional sports programme.
Ceol for the Soul, hosted by Kayte O’ Malley, has been shortlisted for best Irish music programme or initiative.
Breakfast show Mollie in the Morning is also up for an award for entertainment inserts.
And Galway Bay fm’s radio drama, One Day, which involved all the staff at the station, has been nominated for best drama.
The winners will be announced at a special ceremony at the Lyrath Estate Hotel in Kilkenny on Friday, October 6th.
CEO of Galway Bay fm, Cormac O Halloran, says he’s delighted with the result, which reflects the hard work of staff.
More like this:
Objections to new apartment block in centre of Oranmore
Galway Bay fm newsroom – An extensive objection has been made against a proposed new apart...
Staff at Ability West Galway to be balloted on strike action in coming weeks
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Staff at Ability West in Galway are set to be balloted on strike ...
Galway city pubs shine at prestigious Bar of the Year awards
Galway Bay fm newsroom – A number of Galway city pubs have been recognised at this years B...
Survey shows people in Connacht and Ulster most prepared for retirement
Galway Bay fm newsroom – People in Connacht and Ulster are the most prepared for retiremen...
Galway Rural Development calls for expansion of eligibility for local employment schemes
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Rural Development is calling for the Government to expand ...
Plans to demolish existing Lidl in Gort to pave way for major expansion
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Permission is being sought for the major redevelopment and expans...
Ollie Turner catches up with newly crowned Rose of Tralee, Róisín Wiley
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The 2023 Rose of Tralee wrapped up last night, with the New York ...
Salthill’s parish priest retires after a quarter-century
A priest based in Galway for 50 years is to retire at the end of the month. Fr Gerry Jennings ...
Cold water poured on Galway canal ‘foam’ concerns
Galway City Council has sought to pour cold water on concerns that ‘foaming’ on the canal adjacen...