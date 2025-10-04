  • Services

Services

Galway Bay FM named in top three local radio stations at the IMRO All-Ireland Radio Awards

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Galway Bay FM named in top three local radio stations at the IMRO All-Ireland Radio Awards
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway Bay FM has been named in the top three local radio stations at the All-Ireland IMRO radio awards.

In addition to taking the bronze Local Station of the Year award, Galway Bay FM took Gold for Sports Story of the Year and Silver for Radio Moment of the Year.

The sports department’s documentary “The Day We Beat The Dubs” won gold for Sports Story of the year with the now iconic “Sweet Mother Of Jesus” moment winning Silver for Radio Moment of the Year.

Head of Sport Ollie Turner said it is a great honour to get this recognition.

Ollie Turner, The Day We Beat The Dubs, Galway Bay FM, Winners of Sports Story at the IMRO Radio Awards 2025 held at the Lyrath Estate Hotel on Friday 3rd October 2025. Photo by Andres Poveda.

More like this:
no_space
Clean Up Underway throughout Galway City and County following Storm Amy

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe clean-up is underway throughout Galway City and C...

no_space
Independent Ireland MEP warns communities remain exposed to extreme weather events

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMIndependent Ireland MEP Ciaran Mullooly has warned th...

no_space
18 Food Producers from Galway win awards at Blas na hÉireann

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM18 producers from Co. Galway have won awards at Blas ...

no_space
Further remand for man charged with knife attack

By Ronan Judge The State has been granted a further four weeks in the “very serious matter” of...

no_space
Circuit Court to try man on drugs charges

By Ronan Judge The case of a 27-year-old man accused of the sale or supply of drugs in Roscam ...

no_space
Cocaine charge after Galway City hotel arrest

By Ronan Judge The case of a man accused of possession of cocaine and criminal damage at a hot...

no_space
Jail for man who threatened staff at Galway bus station

By Ronan Judge A man who became aggressive to staff at Galway bus station has received a two m...

no_space
Organ recipients and donor families gather for unique thanksgiving celebration

There was strong Galway representation among a congregation of 1,500 from across Ireland and over...

no_space
Rugby club’s fundraiser will see street enveloped in hundreds of balls

Hundreds of rugby balls are being released down a steep street in heart of Tuam this weekend - as...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up