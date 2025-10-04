Galway Bay FM named in top three local radio stations at the IMRO All-Ireland Radio Awards

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway Bay FM has been named in the top three local radio stations at the All-Ireland IMRO radio awards.

In addition to taking the bronze Local Station of the Year award, Galway Bay FM took Gold for Sports Story of the Year and Silver for Radio Moment of the Year.

The sports department’s documentary “The Day We Beat The Dubs” won gold for Sports Story of the year with the now iconic “Sweet Mother Of Jesus” moment winning Silver for Radio Moment of the Year.

Head of Sport Ollie Turner said it is a great honour to get this recognition.