Galway Bay fm gets 6 nominations for IMRO All-Ireland Radio Awards

Galway Bay fm has secured 6 nominations for the IMRO All-Ireland Radio Awards across the News, Sport, Talk and Music

categories.

The annual competition recognises excellence in Ireland’s broadcasting sector and there was an unprecedented level of entries this year.





In News, FYI Galway has been shortlisted in the category of best local or regional news programme while David Nevin is nominated for News Reporter of the Year.

In Sport, The Men of ’23 documentary has been short-listed in best local or regional sports programme.

The station’s TY Takeover involving students from Portumna Community School, Coláiste Baile Chláir Claregalway, Merlin College, St Raphael’s Loughrea, Coláiste Iognáid the Bish, St Paul’s Oughterard, Salerno Salthill and Seamount KInvara, led by Kayte O’Malley has been shortlisted in the Magazine Programme.

Kayte has also been short-listed for her afternoon On the Move programme in the General Music category and for her Lyra Special in the IMRO Irish Music Initiative.

The winners will be announced at a special ceremony at the Lyrath Estate Hotel in Kilkenny on Friday, October 4th.

Galway Bay fm has secured the third highest number of nominations among the country’s 30 plus local radio stations and CEO Cormac O Halloran says this achievement reflects the hard work of staff.

