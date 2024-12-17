  • Services

Galway Bay FM Christmas Charity Challenge

Galway Bay fm’s Christmas Charity Challenge has officially kicked off.

This festive season, our four presenters have been tasked with a challenge and teamed up with four amazing charities chosen by you.

First up to take on a unique challenge, is presenter of Big Bay Breakfast, Garry Curran.

Here’s the moment he found out his challenge and charity from listener suggestion:

As mentioned, Garry Curran has partnered with the National Breast Cancer Research Institute and Galway United for the Crossbar Challenge.

He was feeling confident of his soccer skills beforehand:

But Garry didn’t know there was going to be a twist, as there will be with all our presenter’s challenges

So, here’s how the Crossbar challenge actually went:

 

If you want to donate now, head over to idonate.ie/fundraiser/GalwayBayFm – it’s also available in our Instagram bio and on our Facebook page.

And tune in all this week to hear how the rest of the presenters are getting on.

Tomorrow, On the Move’s Kayte O’Malley will be baking up a storm for the GBFM office party – but will it all go as planned?

Listen in tomorrow on air and keep an eye on our socials to find out what happens, and head over to idonate.ie to give what you can to the four great causes.

