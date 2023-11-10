Galway based Ukrainian writer shortlisted for An Post’s New Voices Writing Prize

A Galway based Ukrainian writer has been shortlisted for the ‘New Voices: The An Post Writing Prize’.

Anna Hodovychenko from Letterfrack is one of 6 writers to make the shortlist with her story 3465 days.





This section of the competition this year focused on the Irish based Ukrainian community aged sixteen plus and attracted 100 entries.

It required a short story, essay or poem in either English or Ukrainian describing experiences of flight and exile in no more than 1,000 words.

The nominees will be invited to attend the An Post Irish Book Awards ceremony in Dublin on the 22nd November where the overall winner will be announced.

