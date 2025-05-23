Galway based tourism companies attend event in Milan promoting direct flights from Italy to Knock

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway based tourism companies are attending a tourism event in Milan promoting direct flights from Italy to Ireland West Airport Knock

Fourteen Irish tourism companies including Connemara and the Islands, Galway City Council, Galway City Museum, Galway Convention Bureau, Galway County Council and Kylemore Abbey & Victorian Walled Garden connected with around 60 leading Italian tour operators, travel agents and journalists at a workshop and networking event.

Guests also sampled Irish produce, prepared by Good Food Ireland.

