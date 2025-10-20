Galway based technology company to hold AI training in the city

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway-based technology company Nuuaa has launched a training initiative to help local businesses put AI to work in a practical, results-driven way.

The one-day, in-person workshop AI for Sales and Marketing Professionals takes place in the city at Crewe on the Monivea Road this Thursday.

It will teach participants how to use AI tools to generate content, automate routine tasks, and improve sales and marketing performance.

The programme is supported by Skillnet funding through Galway Executive Skillnet, who will fund the first 10 places.

Bookings can be made by emailing mike@nuuaa.com and it’s spelt NUUAA.