Galway-based Solaris Tea Wins ‘Best Organic Tea & Wellness Brand’ at Global Luxury Awards

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway-city-based Solaris Tea has won ‘Best Organic Tea & Wellness Brand’ at the Global Luxury Awards held in Portugal

The accolade recognises the brand’s quality, craftsmanship, and commitment to wellness-driven luxury.

Founded by medical herbalists Joerg and Karin Müller, Solaris Tea located at Bóthar na Mine has spent over two decades creating organic tea blends and botanical infusions

Their teas are served in high-end and boutique establishments around the world