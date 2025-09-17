Galway-based Senior Manager at Comfort Keepers wins National Home Care Award

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A Galway-based Senior Manager at Comfort Keepers has won a National Home Care Award.

Regional Head of Services, and nurse Anita Cosgrove was one of five who made the shortlist for the Leadership and Mentoring Award.

At a special celebratory event at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Athlone, Anita was announced as the winner.

The award celebrates those who inspire, support, and empower their colleagues through effective peer-led learning.

Comfort Keepers was established in 2005 and is a HSE-approved provider of homecare and support services.