Galway-based Niall Leyden named Ireland’s Wealth Management Executive of the Year

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway-based Niall Leyden has been named Ireland’s Wealth Management Executive of the Year by the All-Ireland Business Foundation.

The Sligo native Moycullen resident is the founder and Principal of nationwide advisory firm Atlantic Wealth Management

Niall and his team work with a select number of business owners, professionals, families, entrepreneurs, and windfall recipients throughout Ireland

Niall’s career spans over 25 years in wealth management and financial planning including two decades with Ulster Bank Specialist Advice and senior wealth management roles with both Irish Life and Permanent TSB.

