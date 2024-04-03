  • Services

Galway-based food company encourages businesses to apply for SuperValu Food Academy

Published:

Galway-based food company encourages businesses to apply for SuperValu Food Academy
Builín Blasta, a Galway-based food company is encouraging start-up and early-stage food and drink Irish business to apply for the Food Academy, now in its 11th year

Heather Connolly, owner and head chef at Builín Blasta says by participating in the Food Academy, their business has been given a platform for their new dressings and flavours in SuperValu stores nationwide.


She adds the support we have received throughout the Food Academy experience has been invaluable and they have learnt so much on the journey.

The post Galway-based food company encourages businesses to apply for SuperValu Food Academy appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

