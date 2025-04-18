Galway-based creative project on offshore wind farms chosen for Earth Rising 2025

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A Galway-based project which explores environmental and cultural impact of offshore wind farms has been selected by the Irish Museum of Modern Art to be show-cased at a major exhibition in the Autumn

‘Bearing Witness’ has been created by art collective Interface Inagh, and is inspired by the controversial planned Sceirde Rocks Wind Farm off the Carna coast

The exhibition will form part of Earth Rising 2025 at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham from the 12th to the 14th of September

The group comprises artists Jane Cassidy and Laney Mannion, ecologist Marie Louise Heffernan and curator Alannah Robins

Photo credit : You Never Regret the Swim – Jane Cassidy