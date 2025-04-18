  • Services

Services

Galway-based creative project on offshore wind farms chosen for Earth Rising 2025

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Galway-based creative project on offshore wind farms chosen for Earth Rising 2025
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A Galway-based project which explores environmental and cultural impact of offshore wind farms has been selected by the Irish Museum of Modern Art to be show-cased at a major exhibition in the Autumn

‘Bearing Witness’ has been created by art collective Interface Inagh, and is inspired by the controversial planned Sceirde Rocks Wind Farm off the Carna coast

The exhibition will form part of Earth Rising 2025 at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham from the 12th to the 14th of September

The group comprises artists Jane Cassidy and Laney Mannion, ecologist Marie Louise Heffernan and curator Alannah Robins

Artist Laney Mannion explains why she’s so passionate about the project:

And curator Alannah Robins touches on how the idea came about:

Photo credit : You Never Regret the Swim – Jane Cassidy

More like this:
no_space
Minister of State for Planning to visit affordable housing scheme in Claregalway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Minister of State for Planning and Local Governme...

no_space
Latest Locked Out of the Market report shows no HAP properties in Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe latest Locked Out of the Market report shows ther...

no_space
Estimate of 10 million euro to upgrade underground infrastructure for Galway's street lighting

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMIt's estimated it could cost 10 million euro to upgra...

no_space
700,000 euro to protect 11 archaeological monuments in Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMJust under 700 thousand euro has been awarded to prot...

no_space
Public meetings on natural water quality to take place in Connemara

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Local Authority Waters Programme is to hold two p...

no_space
Man taken to UHG with serious injuries following motorway crash near Gort

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA man's been taken to UHG with serious injuries follo...

no_space
Report on mental healthcare in EDs identifies serious challenges at UHG and Portiuncula

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA report on mental healthcare in hospital emergency d...

no_space
Galway City Council celebrates Bealtaine Festival with night-time economy events

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway City Council's Night-Time Economy Action Plan ...

no_space
Sinn Féin runs extensive Easter Commemoration programme across Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMSinn Féin is running an extensive Easter Commemoratio...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up