  • Services

Services

Galway Based Company Wins €3 Million Euro Funding to develop material for use in artificial lung devices

Published:

Galway Based Company Wins €3 Million Euro Funding to develop material for use in artificial lung devices
https://mcdn.podbean.com/mf/web/jy27ty/HADDIGAN_FM8dl16.mp3
Share story:

A company based in the IHUB Campus, GMIT has won €3m in funding through the “EIC Pathfinder program” to develop the world’s first nanomaterial “nanocellulose” for use in artificial lung devices as a bridge to lung transplantation.

The consortium, led by “Smart Reactors based in the “ATU Innovation Hubs in Galway will be working alongside the University of Galway, The University of Tubingen in Germany, Celllink in Sweden and Brunel University in London.

Brian Haddigan is the CEO of Smart Reactors and he explained first about the work that the company has done and what this innovation will entail.

More like this:
no_space
Galway Comedy Festival laughing all the way to the bank

Galway Comedy Festival was laughing all the way to the bank after it was granted almost one third...

no_space
University Hospital Galway responds to critical Emergency Dept report

University Hospital Galway has appointed more patient flow coordinators and a patient advocacy li...

no_space
Labour unveils election candidate for Galway City East

he Labour Party in Galway has unveiled its candidate for Galway City East for next year’s local e...

no_space
Galway Bay FM’s Ollie Turner named as a judge for the 2023 Rose of Tralee

Galway Bay FM’s own Ollie Turner has been named as one of the judges for the 2023 Rose of ...

no_space
Six Young People from Galway attend Youth Leadership Conference in Maynooth

Six young people from Galway were among the 350 teenagers from around the world that gathered on...

no_space
Joyce Country and Western Lakes Geopark moves a step closer to UNESCO status

Joyce Country and Western Lakes Geopark has moved a step closer to UNESCO status The assessme...

no_space
Additional funding secured for the Shannon Banks accessible walkway

It has been confirmed to Galway Bay FM News that additional funding has been secured for the Sha...

no_space
Festivals in Ballinasloe and Athenry to benefit from government funding for small-scale cultural events

Festivals in Ballinasloe and Athenry are to benefit from a government fund for small-scale cultu...

no_space
People in Galway encouraged to have conversations about palliative care following the launch of Palliative Care Week

The All-Ireland Institute of Hospice and Palliative Care are encouraging the people of Galway to...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up