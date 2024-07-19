  • Services

Galway-based company Uniquely praised by Junior Minister Richmond

Galway-based company Uniquely has been praised by the Minister with responsibility for Financial Services for leading from the front in the sector.

Minister Neale Richmond visited its office in Ballybrit, as part of an initiative to engage with the financial service sector in the Galway region.


The company delivers sales and service solutions across various industries, particularly in the financial sector.

The visit comes 6 months after Uniquely rebranded, and announced 100 new jobs throughout Ireland.

