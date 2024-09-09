Galway-based company to carry out human trials on combatting viruses, bacteria and parasites

Following successful laboratory trials, a Galway-based business is set to carry out human trials with their ground-breaking bioreactor research.

Drawing on the impressive immune function of beehives, cellNUA’s bioreactor can fight most threats, be it viruses, bacteria or parasites.





The project, called ‘Beemar’, has demonstrated almost 100% effectiveness against diseases such as polio, herpes and the common cold in previous trials.

If human trials are successful, cellNUA hope this process could protect against both known diseases and future pandemic threats.

