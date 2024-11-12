  • Services

Services

Galway-based company receives ‘Special Award’ at InterTrade Ireland competition

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Galway-based company receives ‘Special Award’ at InterTrade Ireland competition
Share story:

Súil Pharma has claimed the ‘Special Award’ at InterTrade Ireland’s Seedcorn Investor Readiness Competition.

The Roscahill-based company received the award for being the best venture stemming from a university spinout.

Originally a part of University of Galway’s BioInnovate Fellowship, Súil Pharma aims to restore vision, independence and quality of life to people suffering sight loss due to diabetes.

The BioTech company has also been awarded €10,000 and access to business planning workshops and mentorship support.

More like this:
no_space
Drug driving case against former Galway TD Colm Keaveney adjourned until January

Court proceedings against former Galway East TD Colm Keaveney who's accused of drug driving have ...

no_space
Body found near Silver Strand in Barna following search for missing man

The body of a man has been recovered from the water near Silver Strand Beach in Barna following t...

no_space
Status yellow fog warning for most of the country including Galway from 6 this evening

A Status Yellow fog warning has been issued for most of the country including Galway, Leitrim and...

no_space
Galway East Fine Gael candidate Niamh Madden speaks at housing policy launch in Dublin

Galway East Fine Gael candidate Niamh Madden today spoke at the launch of the party's housing pol...

no_space
Kinvara community urges action on traffic management plan for area

Residents in Kinvara are urging the county council to take action on a long-awaited traffic manag...

no_space
Search for missing male swimmer off shore of Silver Strand in Barna

A large-scale search is underway off the shore of Silver Strand in Barna for a missing male swimm...

no_space
University of Galway expert panel to discuss COVID-19 and recession

Senior public sector leaders will gather at University of Galway to discuss key lessons learned f...

no_space
Fall-out over swimming pool funding motion at Loughrea area council meeting

Tempers and tensions were high at a meeting of the Loughrea and Gort/Kinvara area councillors tod...

no_space
€3.5 million announced for rural water services in Galway

Over €3.5 million in funding has been announced for rural water services across Galway. 29 projec...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up