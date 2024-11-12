Galway-based company receives ‘Special Award’ at InterTrade Ireland competition

Súil Pharma has claimed the ‘Special Award’ at InterTrade Ireland’s Seedcorn Investor Readiness Competition.

The Roscahill-based company received the award for being the best venture stemming from a university spinout.

Originally a part of University of Galway’s BioInnovate Fellowship, Súil Pharma aims to restore vision, independence and quality of life to people suffering sight loss due to diabetes.

The BioTech company has also been awarded €10,000 and access to business planning workshops and mentorship support.