Galway-based businesses win big at national beauty awards
Two Galway-based businesses have won big at the 4th annual Irish Nails, Brows and Lashes Awards 2024.
The Beauty Bar, located in Ballinasloe, was crowned Connacht’s Nail and Brow Bar of the Year 2024.
There was a strong contingent of Galway businesses in the running for the award – with four other companies named as finalists.
The other local businesses competing for the title were File N Style, Third Eye Beauty, Beauty Lounge Galway and La Belissima.
Meanwhile, Ali T Beauty in Tuam claimed the title of Connacht’s Lash Specialist of the Year for 2024, beating out four other Galway-based finalists for the award.
