Galway based Blue Teapot theatre company to represent Ireland at renowned UK film festival
Blue Teapot Theatre Company is set to represent Ireland at a renowned film festival in the UK on St Patrick’s Day.
Its documentary is nominated in the Best Story of a Life category at the Oska Bright Film Festival, the world’s leading festival for films featuring people with intellectual disabilities or autism.
‘Enquire Within’ explores employment from the perspective of young people, seniors, and those with disabilities living in Connemara.
Jason Scott, Ensemble Coordinator at Blue Teapot, says it’s great the documentary was so well received across the pond.
