  • Services

Services

no_space

Supporting Local News

no_space

Galway bail offences rocket by 25% in just two years

Published:

Galway bail offences rocket by 25% in just two years
Share story:

The number of offences across Galway city and county carried out by criminals out on bail has risen by 25 per cent in just two years – significantly ahead of the national average.

That’s according to Minister of State Noel Grealish who revealed that in 2022, the number of crime incidents in Galway where the suspected offender was out on bail was 920, but the following year that rose to 1,123 – and last year the numbers went up to a total of 1,156.

“That rate of increase is even greater than the 20% rise in such offences for the country overall, which totalled 42,603 last year – and it simply can’t go on,” he said.

Nationally more than 40,000 crimes were committed by criminals while out on bail last year.

Get the full story in this week’s Connacht Tribune, on sale in shops from Tuesday, or you can download the digital edition from www.connachttribune.ie. You can also download our Connacht Tribune App from Apple’s App Store or get the Android Version from Google Play.

For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:

Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App

Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.

Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.

Get the Connacht Tribune Live app

The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.

More like this:
no_space
Festive footfall on the up despite cost-of-living crisis

A bumper Christmas offering with markets and children’s experiences has reaped rewards for Galway...

no_space
Man admits threatening to kill his partner

By Ronan Judge A 43-year-old man has pleaded guilty to coercive control and threats to kill or...

no_space
Money launderer is sent to prison for four years

By Ronan Judge A Galway criminal who engaged in prolonged, persistent and planned money-launde...

no_space
President all set to join in Galway’s Christmas Day Swim

A shout from a car window of “fair play to you Catherine, loveen,” was just one of many warm rema...

no_space
Fashion Show will help raise vital funds for children in Zambia

A New Year feast of fashion won’t just make the perfect taster for 2026; attendees will also be d...

no_space
New chapter beckons for the heart of Ballinasloe

Life will return to a derelict corner of Ballinasloe by next Christmas as regeneration works at D...

no_space
Galway GAA’s flagship teams falter but still a good year in other sports

Inside Track with John McIntyre REFLECTING on the year almost past, Galway’s reputation as the...

no_space
Academics hike pressure on University of Galway over Israel links

Fifteen human rights academics at University of Galway have urged management to end the institute...

no_space
Supermac’s raises €40,000 for UNICEF Gaza Appeal

Supermac’s Annual Charity Fundraiser, held in November at the Lough Rea Hotel and Spa, has raised...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up