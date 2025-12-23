Galway bail offences rocket by 25% in just two years

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 1 minutes read
The number of offences across Galway city and county carried out by criminals out on bail has risen by 25 per cent in just two years – significantly ahead of the national average.
That’s according to Minister of State Noel Grealish who revealed that in 2022, the number of crime incidents in Galway where the suspected offender was out on bail was 920, but the following year that rose to 1,123 – and last year the numbers went up to a total of 1,156.
“That rate of increase is even greater than the 20% rise in such offences for the country overall, which totalled 42,603 last year – and it simply can’t go on,” he said.
Nationally more than 40,000 crimes were committed by criminals while out on bail last year.
