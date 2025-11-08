Galway Autism Partnership and Medtronic to host Special Quiet Time event

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway Autism Partnership, in partnership with Medtronic, will host a special “Quiet Time” event as part of tomorrow’s Galway Science & Technology Festival.

This event is designed to offer a comfortable, sensory-friendly environment for individuals who may find the full festival atmosphere challenging or overwhelming and will run from 9am to 10.30am at the Human Biology Building at the University of Galway.

This session is open to all, with limited numbers to ensure a quieter, more relaxed experience.

Maire Brid Ní Chonghaile of Galway Autism Partnership explains what will happen tomorrow.

The 1.5 Hour slot is available to book via the GAP Events Page on www.galwayautismpartnership.com